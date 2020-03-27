Online simulators help nursing students stay on track

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- COVID-19 is disrupting all kinds of education as most schools are switching to online learning, and that continues to be the case for nursing schools.

“It’s a different way of learning, but it is just as good,” said Regional Dean of Texas Tech School of Nursing Dr. Pearl Merritt.

The Coronavirus has put an unprecedented amount of pressure on medical professionals, and with the world facing a pandemic, Texas Governor Greg Abbott loosened regulations to give nursing students a better chance at completing their programs on time.

“Students in their final year of nursing school, to meet their clinical objectives by exceeding the 50% limit on simulated experiences,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Nursing students are now using online simulators, to replicate and expand on what they would be learning in a normal class environment.

“It’s teaching new skills for the students, for the faculty, there’s so many different programs. They are getting an excellent education with that,” said Dr. Merritt.

On top of making sure nursing students join the fight against the Coronavirus as soon as possible, Governor Abbott is making it easier for nurses with inactive licenses, and retired nurses to reactivate their licenses.

“We’re trying to be student friendly, but also maintain the rigorous, robust program, that we’ve been doing all along, because if we can get them through the program, as they are scheduled, then we’ll have more nurses to get out and get in the hospitals and help with the crisis that we have now,” said Dr. Merritt.

Through online learning, more than 300 R-N’s and vocational nurses are expected to graduate from Texas Tech Health Sciences Services in Abilene, and Cisco College this year.