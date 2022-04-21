WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two major events are happening this weekend in Waco, drawing several thousands downtown.

The annual Silos Marathon and Brazos Nights with the legendary Jimmy Vaughan in concert, will be this weekends entertainment.

“We see between 3,500 and 5,000 for our regular concerts in downtown.” says Manager of parks arks and Recreation Community Engagement Megan Davis.

Magnolia, Director of Marketing and Events Amy Gaston says, “This years event we have just under 3,200 runners which we are really excited about. When it comes to these large events, the City of Waco plays a major role in keeping people safe and traffic flowing smoothly.”



Brazos Nights and the Silo District Marathon are both returning after a two year hiatus due to Covid.



Waco Parks and Recreation Manager of Community Engagement Megan Davis says there is no better way to kick off the concert series than with Texas Grammy Award winning blues legend, Jimmy Vaughan.



“He’s got a solid following from Austin and the Metroplex Dallas. So I am sure we are going to see some drive in’s, as well as our local community comes out.”



There will also be a lot of people coming out to the Return of The Silos Marathon which is benefiting a local charity community cancer association.



“As you can imagine, a race this size takes a whole year of planning. We are really thankful for our partners. We have a race director that comes in from out of town to help us out and then our city partners as well.” says Amy Gaston.



There are different races for people to choose from. Such as the kids fun run, 5k, half marathon, and full marathon.



Gatson says all races go down Austin Avenue for runners to experience the beauty of downtown.



“There has been some challenges and street closures, and some different pivots, but it’s still going to be an incredible race. Thanks to the city and their partnership, we’re able to find 26.2 miles to run on.”



Davis says there have been changes to their annual event as well but they are still expecting a great turn out.



“With the rehabilitation project around the suspension bridge, we will host our event at heritage square. It’s right there in front of City Hall along Austin Avenue.”



For more information on both events, you can visit here for the Silos Marathon and here for the Brazos Nights.