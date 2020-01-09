Purse snatcher caught on cam attacking 81-year-old Texas woman

HOUSTON (KPRC) — A brazen robbery caught on camera of an 81-year old woman has gone viral.

Houston detectives posted on their social media with hopes of catching the suspect.

The victim doesn’t want us to show her face, but she does want to tell her story.

Just a few days before thanksgiving, 81-year-old Christine Henry was walking to a north side metro rail station when she became a target.

A man in a Cadillac Escalade pulled up behind her, sprinted up to her and then grabbed her purse, throwing her to the ground in the process

“It was real quick, just like lightning,” Henry says.

She says she didn’t know she was being robbed until the man was on top of her.

“If that purse wouldn’t have been on my shoulder, I ought to have let him have it. I lose all my, all my medicine, insurance card, all that, my bank card, food stamps, ID, social security, all that,” she said.

When Houston police released the video online Thursday morning, it immediately went viral, racking up a long list of angry comments.

A lot of people are really upset.

Robbery detective Jeff Bryden says the online comments include threats.

“There are a lot of people threatening to do harm against this person, and it’s probably better that he just turn himself in and turn himself into us, than before somebody else gets a hold of him because the fact that you just don’t do that,” Bryden says.

As for Miss Henry, she says she’d take that punishment one step further.

“Them people need to be punished hard. They getting by too easy. They need their behind whooped,” she says.

Houston police are asking for help.

If you recognize the man or the car in the video, call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.