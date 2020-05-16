Regional Victim Crisis Center looking for bilingual counselors

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Being able to communicate efficiently plays a role in everything we do in life. Right now, the Regional Victim Crisis Center only has one bilingual counselor, and is looking to hire more.

“It’s easier to communicate when you understand what is the struggles that the other person are coming from,” said Bilingual Counselor Luisa Trujillo.

The Regional Victim Crisis Center helps victims of abuse overcome their tragedies by establishing trust with their clients.

“The reason that I am helping others is because that was me at some point. I was in need of some bridge to help me connect with the community and there was none,” said Trujillo.

Filling out mountains of paperwork for court cases and different government agencies can be confusing to anyone, but nearly impossible for someone who does not know the language.

“Translating for them, advocating for them, going with them, explaining to them what is needed to be done so they understand the system, so they know what is the right thing to do,” said Trujillo.

Due to the fact Trujillo is the Regional Victim Crisis Center’s only bilingual counselor, her workload is a little different than the other counselors.

“She might have an average number of clients at any given time, however, the work process will be more than doubled. Everything she does, has to be documented in both English and Spanish,” said Executive Director of the Regional Victim Crisis Center Janey Wawerna.

When it comes to immigrants who are victims of crimes, Wawerna says being able to communicate with a victim and his or her family is of the utmost importance.

“They turn around and they don’t see a familiar face, they don’t see a helping hand,” said Trujillo. “If I had that need I know that the other immigrants have that need too.”

On top of needing more counselors that speak different languages, the Regional Victim Crisis Center also needs bilingual certified victim advocates. To find out more information about how you can get involved go to regionalvictimcrisiscenter.org.