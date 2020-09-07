Regional Victim Crisis Center to launch community based podcast

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional Victim Crisis Center created the Violence Prevention Coalition. The coalition is designed to bring community leaders in Abilene together to discuss and work on problems facing the Key City. Due to the lack of in person interaction, The RVCC is launching a video podcast to reach the community in a safe way.

“Identify areas of needs and then fill those gaps with whatever organizations are willing to step up to the plate,” said Regional Victim Crisis Center Education and Outreach Director Chasity Williams.

Williams says the podcast will hold one on one conversations with community leaders of all ages, as well as people who has seen or experienced risk factors in Abilene.

“Whether it be drugs and alcohol. Whether it’s domestic violence. Whether it’s sexual abuse. We really want to attack the risk factors that people are facing so that we can maybe prevent them from becoming a victim, or maybe prevent them from perpetrating a crime,” said Williams.

“This is going to be a big cross section so we can try to get valuable information that is pertinent to solving problems quickly,” said Regional Victim Crisis Center Executive Director Janey Wawerna.

The RVCC received a grant from the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault. The grant included equipment for the podcast and other technological resources as well.

“We can work on this wonderful message we want the community to be aware of with quality equipment. That wouldn’t have been possible without this grant,” said Wawerna.

During the pandemic the RVCC has had to counsel clients virtually, and Wawerna says the increased use of technology has created more ways for the non-profit to help victims in need.

“Even in the worst of times there are silver linings, and anything that allows us to continue to give quality service and strengthen that service, we’re going to embrace that and move forward,” said Wawerna.

The first episode of the RVCC’s podcast is expected to drop before the end of September.