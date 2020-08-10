Regional Victim Crisis Center using virtual counseling to help abuse victims with COVID

ABILENE, Texas. (KTA/KRBC)- According to the Regional Victim Crisis Center, the number of domestic violence cases has been on the rise over the last couple of years. Cases have continued to rise during the pandemic, and other forms of abuse have seen spikes over the past several months as well.

“Trying to deal not only with our mental health, but now we’re concerned about physical health as well,” said Regional Victim Crisis Center Counselor Bryn Stonehouse.

The road to recovery for abuse victims is long and complicated, and the pandemic does not make the process easier.

“They have an outlet to process the impact of that stress. Whether that’s from their trauma or from a possible COVID-19 exposure, a COVID-19 diagnosis, or just the overall stress of the entire pandemic,” said Stonehouse.

According to the Regional Victim Crisis Center, two of their clients who tested positive for COVID-19 were still able to get the counseling they needed, because of virtual counseling sessions.

“Some don’t feel terrible in the beginning, so they can still reach out to their counselors or to our crisis line in a safe way, but I am very sad to say that often the illness progresses to the point where they need to just take a break,” said Regional Victim Crisis Center Executive Director Janey Wawerna.

According to Wawerna, some of the pandemic related stress placed on these victims can trigger traumatic flashbacks to their abuse.

“It’s all a boiling pot of stressors on anyone, but particularly to people who are in a fragile state prior to the COVID virus,” said Wawerna.

Wawerna says, the use of virtual counseling sessions has helped the Regional Victim Crisis Center care for more victims as the number of cases continue to rise, and could be a platform the Abilene non-profit uses for years to come.

“It’s been a great opportunity to gain those skills and that knowledge, to continue to work with my clients and help them through this time,” said Stonehouse.