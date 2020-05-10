Rep. Lambert reacts to Abilene’s COVID-19 response

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- As select businesses are starting to reopen with limitations, the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.

“All we’ve done is flatted the spread, we haven’t eliminated COVID-19,” said District 71 Texas State Representative Stan Lambert.

While reopening businesses has the potential to help the economy recover, it’s important to remember, the virus is still out there.

“Even as we’re starting this process of reopening Texas, reopening businesses, getting our economy jumpstarted again, we need to continue to adhere to the guidelines,” said Rep. Lambert.

Between caring for their employees, applying for loans, attempting to pay bills, and trying to find some way to stay open, there’s been a lot businesses have had to worry about.

“I’m more in favor of extending dates, and offering deferrals as far as payments and giving people, these businesses some time to recover before we start asking them to pay their property tax,” said Rep. Lambert.

City Officials say it’s still important for everyone to continue to wear masks and gloves, as well as think about others when going about their daily lives.

“Personal responsibility is so important in this, and I would just encourage everyone, when you go out, think about not so much about yourself, but think about the other person. Wearing a mask is not so much to protect you, it’s to protect those other people,” said Rep. Lambert.

Despite dealing with an unprecedented situation, Rep. Lambert says he’s proud of Abilene’s City Officials for their leadership during this chaotic time.

“I think we’ve managed to do a good job in terms of our Mayor and City Manager and our County Judge and what they’ve decided to implement as far as eliminating, not eliminating but containing the spread at the very beginning, making sure that we had the right policies the right direction in place,” said Rep. Lambert.