Rescue the Animals SPCA donates $20k to help pay for new veterinarian at Abilene animal shelter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On Wednesday, Rescue the Animals SPCA donated a check worth $20,000 to the city of Abilene, to help pay the salary of the first ever veterinarian at the Abilene Animal Services Adoption Center.

“We get everything through here, which means that we’re kind of the first look at kind of what’s going on as far as diseases with dogs, cats, and other species. So we kind of get a first look at that, which is very important for the entire community as far as raising awareness as far as what we have out there,” says Dr. Emily Segal.

President of Save the Animals SPCA Paul Washburn says, he has been trying to get a veterinarian at the Abilene animal shelter for almost 15-years.

“The animals going home from the animal shelter will be much healthier, and the last thing we want somebody to do is adopt a dog or a cat, and get it home, and find out they’ve got a $500 medical bill,” said Washburn.

Alongside the Best Friends Group, the Abilene animal shelter has plans of becoming a “no kill facility.” Which means their goal is to save at least 90% of all animals that enter the shelter.

“When you try to reach that goal it’s the medical dogs, and the medical cats that really need the help. So having a veterinarian is the most important thing that can happen in this stage of our progression,” said Interim Director of Abilene Animal Services.

Dr. Segal says they do not have a surgery unit yet, but she is hoping to have one as soon as possible so she can spay and neuter pets when the come in.

“What I really want is to help save as many animals in Abilene as possible and you know, anything I can do to help, or educate, or just keep them healthy,” said Dr. Segal.

Until the end of October, dogs weighing over 40lbs can be adopted for free at the Abilene animal shelter.