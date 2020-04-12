RVCC creates #SwitchTheMyth to debunking stigmas about abuse

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- April is National Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month, and the Regional Victim Crisis center is using the social media platform–TikTok to inspire and inform Abilene.

“There are so many myths out there, and we want people to know the truth,” said Executive Director of the Regional Victim Crisis Center Janey Wawerna.

#SwitchTheMyth aims to debunk false ideas surrounding sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, and sex trafficking. These TikTok videos are designed to open the eyes of anyone who see them.

“If we start really paying attention to things that are going on around us, we’ll start to see the things that we may not have thought about or seen before,” said Human Trafficking Case Management Advocate at the Regional Victim Crisis Center Colleen Rud.

Under the looming threat of COVID-19 victims might not be safe in their own homes, and because of that the spread of credible information is more important than ever before.

“When we look at domestic violence numbers, child abuse numbers, those crimes happen behind closed doors in seclusion. Well as you know right now, it’s a prime opportunity,” said Wawerna.

While creating entertaining videos on social media targets a younger audience, the information in these videos has the power to inspire victims of all ages.

“Even little kids will blame themselves, and we know that’s not true, and we need to embrace that as a society, and give these people the confidence to ask for help, and give them the support, and we need to just stop that blaming and shaming,” said Wawerna.

The Regional Victim Crisis Center hopes you use their videos as examples for you to make your own. If you create a video on your own, or with your friends and family, share it on social media, and send them to the Regional Victim Crisis Center’s Facebook page.