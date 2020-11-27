Salvation Army of Abilene holds annual Thanksgiving dinner

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The holiday season is a time for everyone to reflect and lend a helping hand. This Thanksgiving, like many Thanksgiving’s in the past, the Salvation Army of Abilene held its annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

“The line is wrapped around the parking lot for drive-thru to go plates, and what that represents, and what that means is that people without the Salvation Army might go without a Thanksgiving meal,” said Captain Joshua McKain.

Long time Abilene resident Becky Wood says she is thankful for all the Salvation Army has done to help people in need, especially during the pandemic.

“A lot of people don’t have no place to go or they don’t have any family here, and with the COVID going on right now, it’s really made it tough for people, and to have a place you can just drive up to and then take your meal home or to whoever you need to take it to, that’s totally awesome,” said Wood.

It is usually busy in most kitchens on Thanksgiving, and due to the pandemic the Salvation Army had to limit the number of volunteers helping this year. Captain McKain says normally they would have three or four times the number of volunteers.

“We might have 20 people in our kitchen working together, and we only have six. When we might have 15 volunteering to drive, we only have five. When we have typically 20 or so volunteering in our dining room, we only have two families,” said Captain McKain.

“That hasn’t stopped them. You know, I didn’t have to wait that long and it was a lot of cars,” said Wood.

Volunteers jumped into the Salvation Army Canteen to deliver food to different locations around the Key City.

“The way they treat people and take care of everybody, I’m very thankful for that. Even though I got a home and everything, a lot of these people don’t,” said Abilene resident Walter Price.

“It’s unbelievable that people get out and do this. I mean, they could be home too taking care of family and stuff, but they’re here trying to make the homeless and the less fortunate be able to celebrate also,” said Wood.

This Thanksgiving the Salvation Army and its volunteers distributed more than 800 holiday meals to people in need throughout the Key City.