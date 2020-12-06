Santa and Mrs. Claus spreading Christmas cheer in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- With Christmas less than three weeks away, Santa and Mrs. Claus have been doing their part to spread Christmas cheer around Abilene.

“You can’t be around Santa without smiling a little. Even the crustiest of old individuals remember their good times with Santa Claus,” said Larry Fitzgerald, aka Abilene Santa.

The holiday season is the time of the year when people place more of an emphasis on giving.

“This year especially with all of the pandemic around and all of the negative things that have been happening, it’s very important for Santa to be around, and be a part of this year’s holiday celebration,” said Fitzgerald.

Santa made an appearance at the Salvation Army of Abilene, and families in attendance had the chance to take pictures. Good little boys and girls were able to pick up an early Christmas gift.

“It’s really joyful and it’s really exciting, because I get to see Santa and I got an early Christmas present,” said Abilene resident Zyrah Kusba.

To put a twist on this holiday tradition, the Abilene Kennel Club held a pet food donation photo shoot. In order to have their dogs picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, dog owners had to donate 5lbs of dog or cat food to Meals on Wheels, for their Pets on Wheels program.

“There are people in our communities who don’t have the money to keep their pet fed. Especially when you’re talking senior citizens, this pet might be their only companion,” said Abilene Kennel Club member Lisa Peterson.

“Being able to deliver that dog and cat food personally is pretty awesome, and to be able to participate today by making sure those dogs and cats have their next meal, it feels pretty good. It’s a pretty good feeling. That’s a merry Christmas. That’s a merry merry Christmas,” said Cindy Knox, aka Mrs. Claus.

The Christmas spirit tends to bring loved ones together, and that is one reason why many consider the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year.

“It just made me think about family, and happiness, and Christmas,” said Kusba.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a community that is more interested in helping their fellow man than the community of Abilene,” said Knox.

“Whenever we give of ourselves, we receive a lot more back, and it’s very important for those who have a little bit more to share with those who are less fortunate,” said Fitzgerald.