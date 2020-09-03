School districts to provide weekly COVID-19 case updates to TEA

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) recently released new guidelines for how school districts will have to report positive coronavirus cases.

Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Superintendent Dr. David Young spoke to reporters on Wednesday afternoon about the new case-reporting standards and the impact the pandemic has had on AISD’s enrollment numbers.

“There are really kind of three sections of that reporting, and it’s done by the individual campus,” said Dr. Young.

The TEA is now requiring school districts across the state of Texas to report the number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases to them on a weekly basis.

“When you are notified, who notified you? Was it the health department? Was it an individual? What is the grade level of the student? Have you notified them? The last question is, ‘Did you have to shut down the school?'” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young says school districts have the opportunity to report new cases as soon as they are discovered, and that is what AISD plans to do.

“You can report them all at once. You can report them as they happen. I think it’s going to be easier for us to report them as they happen to just stay on top of it. You’re reporting both your students and your staff cases,” said Dr. Young.

According to Dr. Young, this school year AISD has about 1,100 fewer students enrolled than last year. He says this is a much larger dip than the district normally sees, and they are not the only ones.

“Even the ones our size, the Lubbocks, the Tylers, the San Angelos, Corpus is a little bigger than us. They’re seeing significant enrollment drops as well,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young says the decrease in enrollment could have an impact on funding statewide.

“There are funding implications associated with enrollment, not just in Abilene, but really there are that many students less in schools across Texas, that will impact the whole foundation school program,” said Dr. Young.

According to Dr. Young, campus-based staff and district staff are working on individualized plans to find all of the enrolled students and make sure they are getting the help they need.