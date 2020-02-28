Sign language storyteller travels from Austin to Abilene; creates special experience for deaf students

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC)- On Thursday afternoon Lisa Cochran of the Texas school for the deaf in Austin, inspired the deaf students at Madison Middle School.

“Having someone who is really successful who is a deaf individual, to be able to come in and have communications with them and tell them you can do this, you can get through this, you an go out and be successful, helps them see more of themselves in another adult than I can ever do”, said deaf education teacher Meghan Martin.

The American sign language story time program uses video chatting to help young deaf people make friends around the state. “Our campuses have a scheduled time every week that they connect. So, ASL story time in Austin knows that on whatever day of the week at 2:30pm, they’re gonna hook up with Madison Middle School”, said Abilene deaf education coordinator Sandra Jones.

Just like these campuses connect every week, these students are working to find a connection to their passions with the help from the community. “They’re a fantastic group of kids, group of people, and we have a great community here in Abilene on deaf individuals. So I think get out there and meet them because they’re awesome and you can learn a lot of really great things from all of them”, said Meghan Martin.