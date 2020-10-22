SkyWest United Express takes off from Abilene to Houston

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The last time Abilene Regional Airport had a second airline was back in 2008. On Wednesday SkyWest United Express made its inaugural flight from Abilene to Houston.



“If we want to maintain this United connection, we need to use the United connect. One thing we want to be able to do is encourage our citizens to fly ABI and fly United,” said Mayor Anthony Williams.



It has not been easy for the city of Abilene to hold onto other airlines. Director of Transportation Services Don Green says this time is different, because of the Small Community Air Services Development grant Abilene Regional Airport received back in February.



“That gives us the funds that we need to provide a revenue guarantee. Now that guarantee will help ensure that over the first few months, that SkyWest doesn’t lose any money on a flight,” said Green.



Now that the airport has direct flights to Houston, businesspeople and families can stay connected without having to make complicated travel plans.



“It’s about a six-hour drive back to Houston if I want to go visit my family, or it’s about an hour-long flight straight from Abilene. If I fly out of San Angelo where I currently attend college, I have to fly American and have a layover in Dallas,” said Houston native Trevor Bills.



Green says now that people in the Big Country have the opportunity to fly United, they can take advantage of everything the new airline in town has to offer.



“It’s not just to Houston. I want to stress this is into the Houston hub at Bush Intercontinental. So it’s beyond Houston. We have great service from American and we don’t want to take that for granted, but we’ve got to support this new United service,” said Green.



With the addition of the new airline, Abilene Regional Airport will now have daily flights to Houston.