Small businesses connect with community online with help from local digital production company

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- During this difficult time small businesses have had problems connecting with their customers, but a local digital video production company is helping to bridge the gap.

“We took our camera, we took our idea, and we went out there and told small businesses for absolutely no charge, we wanted to help them get the message out to their customers,” said IN-Focus Digital’s Kayla Christianson.

IN-Focus Digital is a local digital production company that’s lending a helping hand to other local small businesses, by creating videos they call small business spotlights. Participating businesses can use these videos to update their customers on any changes they’ve made due to COVID-19.

“To try to help in a tough time with all the kids in the home-school environment, is we’re going to be doing free P.E. classes on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s on Facebook live,” said Team Chip Martial Arts’ Chip Townsend.

“I am still here, I am still working, and there is still cake to be eaten,” said Cakes by Birdie Owner Michele “Birdie” Kilborn.

“We love it downtown. We’re here to stay. So please come support us, we love you guys, and we want to help Abilene as much as we can,” said Beehive Restaurant & Saloon Co-Owner Nariman Esfandiary.

While these videos are meant to inform, they also send messages are care, love, and self-improvement.

“We have spotlighted 30 local businesses in seven days here in Abilene, and then because of the Beehive in Albany got wind of what we were doing down here, we worked in conjunction with the Albany Chamber of Commerce, and we shot 15 small business spotlights in Albany on Friday,” said Christianson.

With small businesses doing everything the can to stay above water, it isn’t easy for them to find time to promote their businesses and connect with the community.

“They’re having to make very hard decisions. They’re also having to keep up their shop and their own restaurant. They don’t have the time necessarily to spend on social media, but we did here at IN-Focus Digital,” said Christianson.