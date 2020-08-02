Some beef jerky flavors in short supply due to pandemic

ABILENE, Texas. (KTAB/KRBC)– Over the past several months, the pandemic has created problems for the food industry around the world. The production and distribution of meat has been disrupted, and some types of meat have been hurt more than others. Beef jerky is one of them.

“There are jerky’s that are unavailable right now like, they’re not producing pork, turkey, or wild game. They’re also not producing any of the pet treats that I would normally carry,” said Beef Jerky Outlet in Abilene Owner Mark Delgado.

According to Taylor County Extension Agent for Agriculture Steve Estes, as the meat industry continues to adjust to recent changes along the supply chain, cattle farmers in the Big Country are feeling the economic impact.

“Producers here locally were getting a lot lower price for cattle, but mainly because the cattle numbers were backed up. There was an oversupply of actual live cattle, but then we had an undersupply, basically, of processed beef in the stores,” said Estes.

Delgado says his business has been hit harder than others, because his jerky is made from meat produced in the United States.

“There are other brands out there, that they receive beef from outside the United States, so they have not been affected quite as heavily as we have, and they use literally everything to make their jerky,” said Delgado.

As the pandemic continues, beef jerky lovers might have to live without some of their favorite flavors for the foreseeable future.

“I would expect consumers to still see in grocery stores, restaurants, everything, still see we’ll deal with these ripples for a few months probably at least, till they kind of get worked out,” said Estes.

Mark Delgado says he is expecting more beef jerky to come in next week, but many of the flavors he usually orders will still be missing from his walls.