Steam N’ Wheels Bike Race rides on despite fear of Coronavirus and weather

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- On Saturday morning bikers gathered of all ages, experiences, and competitiveness from across the state to compete in the 27th annual Steam N’ Wheels bike race.

“I’ve been riding a long, long time, most of my 66-years, and I ride this pretty much every year since it started in ’93,” said Abilene Bicycle Club Treasurer Richard Chengson.

This event kicks off the competitive biking season in the Big Country, and is a great way for bikers to warm up, before the season shifts into high gear.

“Half of our participants today came from out of time because they’re training for future bike races, and they use the Steam N’ Wheel bike race as kind of like a prep for what they’re going to do, and it’s a great way for our local participants and our local citizens to stay in shape,” Event Planner Michael Pecoraro.

Despite less than ideal weather conditions and the looming threat of the Coronavirus, just under 70 bikers decide the races must go on.

“I don’t really think coronavirus had much to do with it this year. I think there’s really a weather factor. If we had a little nicer weather I’m sure there would’ve been a few dozen more riders out here,” said Chengson.

“Safety is key. We want to take safety at the forefront, and that’s not just biking, that’s any sort of athletics or anything in general,” said Pecoraro.

While the Steam N’ Wheels race is an opportunity for athletes to test their physical limits, it also gives attendees the chance to share a special moment with their loved ones.

“It’s to show an example that is you put your mind to something and work hard at it, you can accomplish it, and that is what I get to share with my kids, and they get to see that, and they get to remember that,” said 32mi Race Winner Joseph Glover.

The combination of wind and rain made the roads more difficult to ride on, but bikers adjusted and competed safely.