Students Walk for David before his fight against cancer

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC)- David Webster, a third grader at Lee Elementary School was diagnosed with cancer this December. In order to show their support, the students, faculty and staff of Lee Elementary had a special ceremony for David, and they called it the “Walk for David.” Students and teachers walked the halls cheering David’s name to make sure his last day of school before his treatment would be a day he’d never forget.

“David’s just a special kid. He is smart, and kind, and just your typical awesome 3rd grader. So he’s a lot of fun and we’re sure going to miss him here”, said Mallory Moser, David’s former reading teacher.

Over the next few weeks David will undergo a bone marrow transplant and face is first round of chemotherapy. Nancy Webster, David’s mom was in attendance, and as you can assume, the walk meant more than she could put into words.

“For this community and school to come together and do this, for a child, for any child, it’s been wonderful, they’ve been very very supportive though the whole thing”, said Mrs. Webster.

Even though David’s friends and teachers can’t physically be with him during his battle, Lee Elementary wants him to know they’ll be with him in spirit no matter what. “We know it’s a scary thing that he’s about to go through, but we’re here for him, and that he knows his Lee family loves him”, said Assistant Principal Matilda Jimenez

