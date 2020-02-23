Sweetwater opens its heart for the 11th annual Ridin’ for Cash Bull Bash

Sweetwater, TX (KTAB/KRBC)- Tonight was the 11th annual Ridin’ for Cash Bull Bash, at the Nolan County Coliseum. The money raised from the Bull Bash goes directly towards camps for people with impaired vision, brail books, helpful technology, and help families help pay for surgeries. This event was inspired 11-years ago by the one and only Cash Miles.

“Whenever I’m singing the National Anthem and I look up after I do start singing, and hear the audience and look up, and look all around, I just realize, or I just feel at home”, said Cash.

Since its inception, the Bull Bash has motivated members of the Sweetwater community to open their hearts, wallets, and even compete to give the crowd a show. “Cash enjoys it, and having everyone come out here knowing it’s for him, you get to know all these bull riders and these bulls, all the people around Sweetwater come around here all around town”, said bull rider Boogie Marquez.

Even though the money is extremely important for helping people in need, the miles family believes it’s about more than just the bottom line.

“We’ve raised not just funding over the years, but awareness. That there are visional impaired kids here in town, they’re in the Big Country, they’re in our area, and most people didn’t even realize they were here”, said Cash’s mom Annie.