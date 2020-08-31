Taylor County Democratic Party holds candidate meet and greet

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On Sunday night the Taylor County Democratic Party held a candidate meet and greet event at Grover Nelson Park. Candidates Clayton Tucker, Tom Watson, and Sam Hatton used this opportunity to connect with those in attendance, and stress the importance of being politically active.

Texas State Senate District 24 candidate Clayton Tucker says, due to the pandemic his campaign has been focusing more on digital interaction with the public, but he is looking forward to more socially distances in person gatherings.

“Getting that real personal interconnection and that’s what we’re developing more and more towards. We’re going to be doing more of these types of events, where we just go out through the district to meet people socially safe with our face mask, and that’s what I’m really looking forward to between now and November,” said Tucker.

All three candidates gave short speeches and gave out yard signs supporting their campaigns. Yard signs in support of presidential candidate, Vice President Joe Biden were also distributed.