Taylor County Democrats hold vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On Sunday night the Democratic Party of Taylor County held a vigil outside of Abilene City Hall for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Members of the Abilene community gathered to pay their respects.

“She’s a message or a beacon of hope to young women to say yes, I can do that too. Yes, I can grow up to be Ruth Bader Ginsburg, instead of the traditional male role models that we normally see in the media,” said McMurry University Dr. Duncan Pelly.

During the ceremony multiple speakers highlighted Ginsburg’s ability to use her platform to encourage diversity.

“She stood up and said no, this is our democracy. This is who we are. We are the land of the free, for everyone. Not just some of the people, but all of the people,” said Senior Pastor Reverend Marsha Warren.

Throughout her life Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspired women across all walks of life, including women serving in the military.

“In 1970, you could be kicked out of the military for being pregnant. So you had to choose between your career, or you had to choose between being a mother. She argued in one of her early cases before she was on the Supreme Court in order to be able to make sure that women in the military didn’t have to choose,” said U.S. Air Force Veteran Cheryl Sawyer.

Many people attending Sunday night’s vigil said Ginsburg’s legacy goes beyond words.

“She dared to become a lawyer, she dared to become a judge, and lastly she dared to become a Supreme Court Justice, that said I am here,” said Reverend Warren.