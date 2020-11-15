Taylor County Expo Center hosts JABGA Region 5 Show

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- For the third year in a row the Taylor County Expo Center hosted the Junior American Boer Goat Association Region Five Show.

“I’ve been in livestock since before I was born,” said competitor and California native Allison O’Neal.

Over 300 contestants ages 4-18 came to the Expo Center to participate in events scattered throughout the day.

“We have a market goat show. We have an open breeding show. We have a speech contest. We have a judging contest. We have a skill-a-thon. We have a scavenger hunt,” said Event Coordinator Terry Taylor.

Due to the pandemic the livestock season was put on hold between February and July. Many contestants like O’Neal were hard at work getting ready for their next opportunity.

“No shows were really happening, but we really stayed home, powered through, bread our goats, got them ready, and were really waiting and supporting shows like this,” said O’Neal.

This is the third time this event has been held in Abilene, and Taylor says despite the pandemic this one might top the rest.

“This will be our largest show that we’ve put together. A lot of the major shows in the larger cities have cancelled, and so that’s given us the opportunity to bring more people in,” said Taylor.

Taylor says he expected the show to raise about $20,000 this year, and that money will be redistributed back to the winning contestants as prize money.

“I know things have been rough this year, and I really appreciate not only my parents for allowing me and giving me the opportunity to travel from California, here to Abilene, but I do appreciate the actual volunteers and the people who run the show,” said O’Neal.