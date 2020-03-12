Taylor County Republican and Democratic Party leaders get ready for the 2020 Presidential Election

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC)- With the 2020 Presidential Election less than nine months away, both the Republican and Democratic candidates are preparing for one of the most important elections in recent memory.

President Trump is like no other President we have seen, and the chair of the Taylor County Republican Party could not be more excited for his possible reelection.

“It is so nice to have a President actually doing what he said”, said Taylor County Republican Chair Winston Ohlhausen, “he loves America, and is standing up for America first.”

While Taylor County is filled with Republicans, the Democratic Party and their newly elected chair are hoping they can use their platform to give a voice to those who do not have one.

The strength of the Democratic Party is that we are a platform for a variety of ideas and we encourage lively and robust discussion and certainly that is happening right here in Taylor County”, said incoming Taylor County Democratic Party Chairperson Elizabeth Smyser.

President Trump has been a polarizing figure for many people around the world, and some Republicans think the Democrats way of fighting Trump is all wrong.

“The Democrats, if you listen to them, all they’re about is who can beat Trump. It’s not who can do a better job with America, it’s beat Trump”, said Chairman Ohlhausen.

The race for the democratic nomination is down to former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. There’s a fear amongst democrats nationwide that the fight between Biden and Sanders could further divide the party, but Smyser thinks they’ll come together when it matters most.

“At the end of the day, we are friends and we are neighbors and we will support each other to the best of our ability and the things we have in common will be our strengths and our differences will inform us”, said Chairperson Smyser.

The Taylor County Democratic Party will be hosting a county convention on March 21st at the Rose Park Senior Activity Center to discuss the state of the Democratic Party in Abilene. Smyser will take office in June.