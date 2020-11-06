Taylor County sees number of voters and mail-in ballots increase

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- This year there has been a widespread increase in mail-in voting across the country, and that includes Taylor County. According to the Taylor County Elections Office, this year they sent out 6,390 mail-in ballots, which is a 61% increase from 2016.

“In big elections such as this, we do bring in two or three part time people to help us, with nothing else but data entry,” said Taylor County Elections Administrator Freda Ragan.

Ragan says the Early Voting Ballot Board is made up of people recommended by both political parties, and the process they go through when sorting ballots is extremely thorough.

“They’re taking that carrier envelope, and they’re taking the application where the voter requested that ballot, and they’re comparing that signature on the application to the signature on the carrier envelope itself. To determine that is the same signature,” said Ragan.

Every state has its own election protocol. For example, the deadline for civilian mail-in ballots to be received at the Taylor County Elections Office was November 4th at 5:00pm. However, there are still some ballots that have not come in yet from military members and people overseas.

“Military and overseas voters that have requested their ballots by mail have until November 9th to return their ballots,” said Ragan.

Once the outstanding mail-in ballots come in, the Ballot Board gets back to work.

“The Ballot Board will meet again on November 10th, first thing in the morning and they will qualify and process, and we will tabulate those, and then we’ll be able to have our official results completed,” said Ragan.

To meet the demands of this election cycle, Ragan says her and her team have been working around the clock.

“Since the first weekend in September, my office has worked seven days a week, and some of those days it’s been 12-15 hours a day. It’s a huge undertaking. We love what we do, and we’re committed to making sure that everything is perfect,” said Ragan.

According to the Taylor County Elections Office, to this point they have seen a 6% increase in voter turnout from 2016, and they are expecting that number to rise as more mail-in ballots are counted.