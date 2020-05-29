Taylor Telecom Arena is open for business

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor Telecom Arena is officially ready for events at the Taylor County Expo Center. Plans to build the new arena began back in 2012, with a focus on separating animal events from people events, as well as attracting people from all over the country.

“This facility provides Abilene and the Expo Center the opportunity to bring a lot of events to our community that have never been here before. It also offers us the opportunity to enhance the events that have been currently coming to the Expo Center,” said Taylor County Expo Center Executive Vice President and General Manger Rochelle Johnson.

Events will be held in the new arena in the coming weeks with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

“The Texas High School Rodeo for this year will not have the community invited in. It will just be family members, and the rodeo has been limited. Rather than all of the kids from across the State of Texas being here at one time, it’s gonna be two regions at a time competing,” said Johnson.

With phase two of the renovations to the Expo Center in the books, it is time for phase three.

“Phase three is underway. They started work on some of the demolition last week. The coliseum will change, and it’ll be a great venue for generations to enjoy here in Abilene,” said Taylor County Commissioner of Precinct 4, Chuck Statler.

With events and public gatherings limited due to COVID-19, Rochelle Johnson is involved in a task force pushing to keep fairs and other future events on schedule because of their massive impact on the economy.

“Just the eight fairs that banded together to form this task force, those eight fairs put nearly $2 billion into the Texas economy,” said Johnson.

Phase three of the “Grow Expo” construction project includes major renovations to the coliseum so it can hold concerts, conventions, trade-shows, and many other events.