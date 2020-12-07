The Upside Down Club of Abilene holds Christmas event

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- After having a major fundraiser cancelled earlier this year, the Upside Down Club of Abilene held a Christmas themed event.

“It’s important for these children to see that there’s other Down syndrome kids just like themselves,” said Upside Down Club of Abilene member Susan Pate.

The club usually meets once a month to support the local Down syndrome community, but during the pandemic it has been more difficult to bring everyone together.

“This gives us an opportunity to celebrate milestones met. Gives us an opportunity as parents to meet and discuss if we’re having some issues of maybe fighting, or problems learning, or things like that,” said Pate.

During this event at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature everyone had the chance to take pictures with Santa, have their portraits drawn, and make their own Christmas cookies with ingredients donated by Bella’s Bakery.

“My catch phrase is, ‘a bite of happy,’ because it’s really hard to be unhappy when you’re eating a really good cookie, even if it’s just for the duration of eating that cookie. So if we can bring a tiny bit of happy to people that’s our goal,” said Sheri Bell of Bella’s Bakery.

For the last nine years, the “Buddy Walk” has been the main annual fundraiser for this organization. Due to the pandemic, like most events in 2020 they had to cancel it.

“So many of these children do have underlying health concerns and conditions, and so this has been a great opportunity,” said Pate.

With many of the holiday events these children would normally participate in being cancelled or postponed, Pate says having the chance to be at the NCCIL means the world to everyone involved with the club.

“We just want to give back, especially this year. We’ve been given so much and it’s been so difficult for everybody. So we just love being a part of anything that celebrates people,” said Bell.

“Wearing the masks and being socially responsible gives the children a sense of normalcy, that they might not otherwise have,” said Pate.