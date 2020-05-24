Tom Watson speaks on Congressional Candidacy for U.S. House – District 19

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- This week we spoke with Democratic candidate Tom Watson, who’s running for District 19’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I know that there’s some concern about deficit spending, but right now we need to take care of the people,” said Tom Watson.

Watson discussed the importance of supporting military members at Dyess Air Force Base, as well as first responders fighting COVID-19.

“I have a military background, I did serve in the Marine Core, so I know how important those facilities are, both for the economy and for our protection,” said Watson.

As more people are facing financial woes and fewer have access to healthcare Watson says, he is in favor of expanding Medicare and Medicaid to help people across the state of Texas pay for their medical expenses.

“What we really need is help taking care of the healthcare cost. Taking care of the doctors and nurses and people that are administering the healthcare,” said Watson.

To help provide more financial security for workers, Watson says he wants to gradually raise the minimum wage in Texas, to $15 an-hour.

“Nobody should with a straight face say that what was adequate in 2009 is still adequate today, eleven twelve years later, it’s not,” said Watson.

Watson spoke about promoting his campaign on social media and the difficulties of running a campaign under the threat of COVID-19.

“As soon as possible we will get out and work harder and meet the people of the Congressional District 19,” said Watson. Republican Congressman Jodey Arrington currently represents District 19. You can watch the interview with candidate Tom Watson here.