Top COVID-19 stories of the week

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- Office buildings reopening with limited numbers, restaurants expanding from 25% to 50% occupancy, and more are part of Governor Abbott’s most recent plans to reopen Texas.

“Our goal is to find ways to coexist with covid-19 as safely as possible,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Bars were given the green light to reopen, at a maximum of 25% occupancy, with social distancing guidelines and other safety precautions in place.

“We brought our staff in this week we sanitized and cleaned everything. Made sure we’re stocked up on sanitizer made sure our staff was ready for the protocol put in place,” said Owner of Amendment 21 Stanton Taylor.

The Abilene Zoo opened back up with a new safety infrastructure. Some of these changes include sneeze guards, the creation of a disinfecting schedule, and encouraging zoo-goers to buy their tickets online.

“You’re gonna see some new guidelines here at the zoo, and that’s, it’s just part of the new, and it’s okay, and it’s gonna be great. We’re got six-foot distancing guidelines, as well as queue lines, and hand washing before you feed the giraffe,” said Abilene Zoo Marketing Director Jennifer Pacheo.

“Do everything you possibly can to continue to slow the spread. If you do that, there will be more opportunities to open up the state even more,” said Governor Abbott.

To share the perspective of a medical professional on COVID-19 as well as their plans for summer school, Abilene ISD posted a discussion between Superintendent Dr. David Young, and Dr. Robert Wiley. In the video Dr. Wiley addressed the timetable or a possible vaccine.

“In the best case scenario, probably the earliest we would have a vaccine is 2021. Some would say maybe November, December of 2020, that’s an extremely optimistic outlook,” said Dr. Robert Wiley.

You can find these stories and more right here on bigcountryhomepage.com.