Top COVID-19 stories of the week

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- This week there were significant changes to the way Texas will be counting Coronavirus cases moving forward, and the next step in Governor Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas is officially underway. According to the Texas Department of Health Services, Texas is no longer counting anti-body testing towards county case totals. Positive cases from the Middleton and Robertson prisons were also deducted from Taylor County’s total, because those prison’s are actually in Jones County. Taylor County recorded its sixth Coronavirus related death on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020.

“We needed to remove those stereological tests, the positive from our PCR so it’s just pulling those out and only reporting our lab confirmed PCR test positives,” said Abilene Director of Health Services Annette Lerma.

On Friday Governor Abbott officially gave the green light for businesses like barbershops and salons to open back up with some limitation.

“It just seemed logical for us to voice that to the Governor and make sure that he understood that we felt like these businesses certainly deserved kind of a, a relook and he was responsive to that and then made the modification in the executive order,” said District 71 Texas State Representative Stan Lambert.

Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores recovered from his battle against the Coronavirus. Under the looming threat of COVID-19, first responders are putting their lives in danger more than usual.

“We appreciate what they do. They really get us every morning, and they walk into harms way, and it’s really a challenge, I know for them, but we appreciate them very very much,” said Rep. Lambert.