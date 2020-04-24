TSTC HELPING CURRENT AND FUTURE STUDENTS ADJUST TO ONLINE CLASSES

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- With colleges switching to online learning, it hasn’t been easy for students to finish their programs and earn their degrees. An alumnus of Texas State Technical College is using his expertise to retain current students, and recruit new students who have an interest in computer programing technology.

“Students can be successful, even on an online situation,” said Lab Assistant and TSTC class of 2016 graduate Tony Torres.

Even though the program was a little different back then, Torres is playing a major roll in helping student learn, despite the threat of COVID-19.

“It’s not like there’s this small window that you’re able to accomplish your goal, and you have to meet my requirements. It’s like; hey my window is way open. I mean this is your life, this is my job to make sure that you succeed,” said Torres.

The use of instructional videos, email, video chatting, screen sharing, and online office hours give students in this program access to their professors whenever they need help.

“We can’t come into the classroom, and so I started recording videos of what I would’ve said during that classroom, and so we send those out to the students, so students can watch those to take the place of not being able to come in,” said Computer Programming Technology Professor Julie Rhoades.

During this pandemic students have had issues finishing their programs, but moving classes online gives them some much needed flexibility.

“Because of the way our classes were so easy to roll over to online, our classes are on track. We have allowed a little more leeway for late work, because we do realize students are having a lot of other stuff going on in their lives,” said Rhoades.

The skills these students are learning can help them continue to adapt to an ever-evolving world.

“Technology is constantly growing and most of the time technology is usually put into a place when there is a problem,” said Torres.