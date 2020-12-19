Tuscola community celebrating Jim Ned’s 1st football state championship

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s not every day a team in the Big Country wins a state championship. After Jim Ned’s come-from-behind win in overtime on Thursday night, members of the Tuscola community are rallying behind their football team like never before.

“It’s a great Christmas present for the entire community,” said Tuscola resident Teresa Stewart.

After winning state for the first time in school history, some Jim Ned High School football fans can hardly contain their excitement.

“Them winning state is just awesome, and it’s a great thing for the kids that go here, especially this year being what it is,” said Stewart.

Tuscola resident Debbie Frakes’s children graduated from Jim Ned, and she says the team’s ability to win after being down 21-0 was inspiring.

“They just got right back up, thought about what they had to do, and they just kept pushing, and it’s just amazing to see the hard work that they put in to come back from so far behind,” said Frakes.

With knowing the significance of this victory, some local businesses in Tuscola are joining the celebration.

“There’s no business here in Tuscola that isn’t for Jim Ned and excited that we won, and wanting to support them in any way we can,” said Lowe’s Market Manager Tabitha Stutts.

Lowe’s Market is located right across the street from the high school, and manager Tabitha Stutts decided to show support for the Jim Ned football team by using the sign in front of her store.

“I’ve been putting up their opponent for the last, probably six weeks, and then where they’re playing, and then this morning I knew that if they won I was going to put that they were state champions, and if they didn’t I was still going to congratulate them for making it so far,” said Stutts.

Frakes says the success on the football field has the power to translate to success off the field for the community as a whole, by potentially attracting people to Tuscola.

“We’re on the map now. They know where Tuscola is, and we’re just happy they came back with the first football state championship,” said Frakes.

According to Jim Ned CISD Superintendent Dr. Glen Teal, the school district is planning a community-wide celebration in the near future.