United Way of Abilene donates $50K to local Food Bank

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- Like many other organizations, the Coronavirus has forced the Food Bank of West Central Texas to confront numerous obstacles, including finding a way to keep its shelves stocked with food.

“Inventory is quite low, as we’re trying to respond to this pandemic,” said Food Bank of West Central Texas CEO Ronnie Kidd.

In the midst of the spread of the Coronavirus, the food supply at the food bank is running low. To help keep the food bank full to help those in need, United Way of Abilene donated $50,000.

“Food is a vital necessity for our families, and so to make sure that the shelves are stocked and that there’s a plentiful food supply, we felt like it was important to make significant donation to the food bank,” said United Way of Abilene CEO Dr. Cathy Ashby.

With food and other items flying off shelves at supermarkets, the food bank has already seen a rise in demand.

“This donation and other donations that we get from folks in West Central Texas will allow us to source more food, and have it here ready to go when people need to get it,” said Kidd.

The spread of COVID-19 has changed the sanitization protocol, and even who has access to the warehouse, and when.

“Beginning next week, we will not allow anyone who is not an employee to have access inside our warehouse. That means that we’ve had to change some of our procedures and protocols,” said Kidd.

The food bank keeps its surplus intact through donations and individual members of the community helping out in anyway they can.

“There’s a myriad of ways that people can help. Either through United Way, or other ways, so we just appreciate the people who are sacrificing themselves to make sure that basic needs are met in our community,” said Dr. Ashby.