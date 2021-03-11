Walsh leads HSU Cowboys to first round win

On Wednesday the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys dominated Sul Ross 94-71 in the first round of the American Southwest Conference Tournament.

Aidan Walsh was the biggest contributor, as the sophomore scored 26 points for the Cowboys. He was on fire against the Lobos, but Walsh says his teammates made his success possible.

“Just seeing what the defense gives us. Letting the game come to me as well as the team. Everyone on the team, on the court can play, as well as Sul Ross, so basically taking what the defense gives me,” said Aidan Walsh.

HSU Head Coach Matt Brackett added, “The progression has made from his freshman to his sophomore year has been unreal, and he’s a leader on our team. Great kid on and off the floor, and he can score the basketball, and he’s just a great teammate. I’m really, really fortunate to be able to coach him.”

The Cowboys semifinal game with the Ozarks is Sunday at 5:30pm in Clarksville, Arkansas. They lost to the Eagles earlier this month.