Well the cold air has arrived in the Big Country. Wind chill advisories, winter weather advisories, and watches are in place across the area. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight lows ranging from 9-12 degrees across the area. Wind chill values will be in the negatives and single digits by tomorrow morning. A very small chance of wintry mix possible Sunday afternoon which will increase a little on MLK day.
