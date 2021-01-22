West Texas Rehab Center Telethon helping pediatric patients get the crucial care they need

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- For the past 51-years the West Texas Rehab Center Telethon has raised money to help ensure patients of all ages get the care they need.

“Regardless of what’s going on in our world we are here, and we’re here for our patients,” said Pediatric Occupational Therapist Jaci Williams.

When it comes to kids at a very young age, making sure they get the medical help they need, when they need it is crucial.

“The telethon is huge for the rehab center for us to continue to provide those services for our families, and to be here every day and be a light, and have that for our families during this time is huge,” said Williams.

In addition to the financial impact, the pandemic has created some unique challenges for pediatric therapists.

Williams says when she wears her mask, her patients do not really know what she looks like, making it difficult to create real connections.

“Learning how to still have fun and use our personalities as a way to get those kids engaged, despite what all might be going on,” said Williams.

The financial support from the telethon helps everyone who works at the rehab center make sure their patients hit the specific milestones that they need to.

“It’s important that we get them to hit their milestones, for when they get older, they can hit their older milestones so they can participate and play with siblings or with kiddos their ages,” said Pediatric Physical Therapist Janci Burns.

Since it began a half century ago, the telethon has raised millions of dollars to make sure kids can grow up and live life to the fullest.

“To play a part with the telethon, it’s just an amazing experience,” said Williams.

“You’re never going to find a place that has as much as it has, and you’re never going to find people at the caliber that they are, that are so willing to help and encourage these kids to grow,” said Burns.

The telethon takes place at the Abilene Convention Center Saturday, January 23rd, from 7:00pm-midnight.

You can watch the telethon in its entirety right here on bigcountryhomepage.com.