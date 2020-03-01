West Texas Sports and Events Expo inspires Abilene’s youth to be active

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- On Saturday the new Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center was filled with excitement and opportunity for the West Texas Sports and Events Expo. The AYSA brought businesses and organizations together, to introduce Abilene’s youth to the countless ways they can stay healthy, active, and have some fun in the process.

Karate, golf, basketball, and many other sports were on display at the AYSA’s new facility. While it was a great opportunity for kids to find new hobbies, local organizations had the chance to let the world know what they’re all about.

“We’re happy to be here to promote this, we’re having sign ups. So the kids can come play for us and learn the fundamentals of football, teams sports, you know teamwork and camaraderie”, said President of Youth Abilene Cowboys Football, Jay Williams.

The anticipations surrounding this new facility has been on the minds of this community for years, especially for a young basketball player like Daivon, who is excited to hit the court.

“100% happy, because like every day we would pass it, and I would ask my mom if we could go whenever it opens up”, said Daivon.

“This facility is amazing and it’s such a gift to our community”, State Farm Agent Risha Sanders.

While today’s event focused on youth sports, the new facility will have plenty of opportunity for anyone playing competitive sports to get the reps they need.

“From spring brake camps to leagues to clinics and then we of course have all of our summer events. They can go to our website, they can come to our building, they can give us a call and we”ll have it all available for them”, said AYSA Volleyball Director Sabrina Bingeham.