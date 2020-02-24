Young athletes Air it Out to develop more than just football skills

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC)- It doesn’t matter what month or season it is, in Texas, football is always on everyone’s mind. Before playing the NFL, Case Keenum, Colt McCoy, and Ryan Tannehill attended the Air it Out Passing Camp. With an impressive track record of helping quarterbacks and receivers hone their skills, young footballers travel from hours away with hopes of taking their game to the next level.

“These guys are from all over the state. We have some from Oklahoma, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth area, San Antonio, and then there are some local kids as well”, said executive director Alan Wartes.

While increasing accuracy, strength and speed is important, bettering oneself as a human being takes priority on and off the field. “Other things I think they’re getting out of this is how to be a good teammate, a good son, and just a good person in our communities all the way around”, said Wartes.

Like most young athletes these football players dream of stepping onto a professional gridiron some day, but many are using the skills they learn at this camp to become more well rounded.

“I’ve gone to a lot of camps, a lot of experiences with this kind of stuff and I think this is definitely the best one. Just because not only you get football reps and physical reps, you also get character reps in the classroom with Colonel Flowers”, said young quarterback Knox Porter.

With division one scholarships few and far between, preparing underclassman for the college recruitment process is more important than ever before.

“The way that they treat this camp, it’s not like, they don’t give out awards, they’re going for reps and they’re going to get you better throughout this entire experience, and they’re also honing in your skills as a teammate, also, and that’s another big things that scouts are looking at”, said Childress High School wide receiver Stone Smith.