Friday, December 13: An unseasonably warm day in the Big Country and the Heartland, 67-72 degrees. Enjoy this beautiful, mild weekend before another cold front!

Temperatures will stay very close to the 70s tomorrow , followed by an even warmer Sunday. Temperatures are forecasted to reach the 72-75 degrees ahead of a cold front.

Plenty of sunshine remains in our forecast, as the cold front will be a dry one. Get read for those cold, cold temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

–Meteoeologist Hilda Estevez

Follow me on Facebook:http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX