A good farewell Friday to 2019! A few areas of northern Big Country saw a few rain showers today while the rest of or area may still see a few, the possibility of 20% chance.

Tomorrow a cold front brings rain and a few non severe thunderstorms into our region.

Today’s high temperatures may reach mid to upper 60s degrees.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

