Sunshine will beam across the Big Country and the Heartland this afternoon and all weekend long!

The weak cold front does not dramatically effect today’s high temperatures, but will bring a chill tonight. Overnight lows settle back into the 30s and Brownwood into the upper 20s.

Warming trend this weekend with 66 and 63 degrees, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

A stronger cold front comes in on Monday.

–Meterorologist Hilda Estevez