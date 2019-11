Friday, November 15: A pleasant day in the Big Country with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s range.

We felt calmer wind speeds across the our area, ranging from 3-10mph.

Our skies will remain clear throughout the overnight hours with lows near 35-38 degrees.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

