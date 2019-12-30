Monday, December 30: Last Monday in 2019 is cold and seasonal with calm winds

Seasonal high temperatures 51-56 degrees return across the Big Country and the Heartland.

Sunny skies dominate our regions as quiet, dry weather pattern continues into Tuesday night and New Year’s Day. Cloudy skies will welcome the 2020 year. Slight possibility for a passing rain shower in southern parts of the Heartland Wednesday.

Overnight lows settle back into the mid to upper 20s. Freeze conditions will be present across Central West Texas tonight. Be mindful of pets wihile outdoors in the night and early morning.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

