Saturday, December 28: A wonderful and welcomed rainy morning and sunny afternoon

Rain woke us up with load thundering in the skies and we were delighted! Our lands have been suffering and in need of water and today we saw upwards to over a 3/4 of an inch in some locations in the Big Country.

Abilene Regional Airport recorded 0.31″ of rainfall. Childress received 0.81″ of rain today.

Sunshine filled our skies in the afternoon after the cold passed eastward.

Overnight temperatures will remain above averages for this time at 38-42 degrees.

Tomorrow morning, expect another chill in our area, as the second cold front this week, slides across the Big Country and the Heartland. Sunny skies and winds gusting up to 30 mph is expected.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez