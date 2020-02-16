Saturday, February 15: A sunny Saturday with above average temperatures ranging 65-72 degrees

Sunshine and a few high altitude clouds were seen across the Big Country and the Heartland today. This day, was the third Saturday of the month with mild high temperatures. During the weekdays we have seen colder temperatures yet wmuch warmer on the weekends.

Winds from a southern direction brought moisture and warmth in our region with a clouds. Overnight conditions may favor fog and reduced visibilities in the early morning hours across the eastern Big Country and the Heartland.

Tomorrow, the forecast is similar yet, even warmer temperatures can be expected. Mid to upper 70s will top off our high temperatures on Sunday.

Grilling and spending time outdoors would be great tomorrow as sunshine, winds nearing the double digits and mild temperatures make us think we are not in winter. Be cautious with heat and alsways remember to maintain pets and younger children hydrated.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

