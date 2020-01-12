Saturday, January 11: First snowfall of 2020 dresses the Big Country in beautiful snow

Beautiful sights and fun of the first snowfall across the Big Country. Some portions of Abilene saw .14″ while others played with an inch of snow.

Anson saw more snow, approximately 2 inches. Throckmorton received half inch accumulutions.

The sunshine and warm temperatures melted away the snow and snowmen as the afternoon reached the 51 degrees in Abliene.

Calm night is in store for us, low temperatures 36-40 degrees range and southeastern winds 10-15mph, at times gusting to 25mph.

Sunday brings more sunshine and even warmer temperatures in the mid 60s.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez