Saturday, January 25: Another day with spring-like temperatures across the Big Country, the Heartland, 64-70 degrees range

Sunny skies and a few clouds dotted our skies today in West Central Texas. The bright blue skies and windy conditions that cooled slightly made our day in Abilene feel like a spring day in March. Temperatures were mild and the Key City reaching 68 degrees.

The warmest temperatures award in the Big Country went to Breckenridge with 70 degrees.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s as a weak cold front drifts the early hours of Sunday. Dry condition swill persist and it is possible to see some patchy fog in the Heartland. Visbility may diminish to less than a mile distance at times during the morning hours. By 11am, fog lifts and sunshine returns.

Winds will be in the single digits throughout the day tomorrow.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

