Saturday, November 9: A beautiful day with 72 degrees in the Key City. High temperatures ranged 68-76 degrees across the Big Country and the Heartland.

More sunshine, increased winds are in store for Sunday ahead a cold front, early Monday morning. Tempertaures will remain mild, surpassing today with 73-77 degrees.

Tonight’s overnight lows stay near 52 degrees.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Follow me on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX