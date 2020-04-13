Sunday, April 12: A bright, sunny Easter Day in Abilene with average temperatures of 77 degrees as high, 51 degrees as low.

We received .25″ of rainfall in the Key City today. Rain stays away from our extended forecast until the end of the next week.

Caution with cold temperatures tonight and Tuesday morning, as light frost is possible on plants and outdoor materials.

Wind Advisory for eastern counties. Scurry County is under a Freeze Watch until Monday morning.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

