Sunday, April 26: A windy day in the Key City with strong winds reaching 34mph; rain and storms possible Monday evening. Abilene reached 84 degrees today.



The future looks bright and welcomes us warmly on Monday with high temperatures 88-91 degrees in our area.



The Texas heat is on this week as temperatures continue into the 90s range. Cold front ushers in Tuesday.



Stay hydrated and cool Big Country and the Heartland!

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

