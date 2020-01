Sunny skies and winds continue to whisk in the southern moist air towards the Big Country and the Heartland.

High temperatures will be close to the mid 60s, 62-66 degrees. Winds will shift slighty towards the southwest at 10-15mph, gusting at times to 25mph.

Quiet conditions will prevail for the next two to three day, until a cold front brings rain into our forecast.

Have a wonderful day!

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

